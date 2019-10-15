Nwam LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,073,000 after buying an additional 1,369,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,987,000 after buying an additional 335,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,175,000 after buying an additional 482,312 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,011,000 after buying an additional 1,644,103 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. 512,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,921,944. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

