NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Short Interest Down 9.9% in September

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 30th total of 9,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.02.

NVDA traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,219,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $249.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

