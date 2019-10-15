NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3,119.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. 3,531,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,725. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

