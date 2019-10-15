NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,773 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 416.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Celgene comprises 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 702.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 178,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 117.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 81,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in Celgene by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 27,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Celgene by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELG. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $101.10. 189,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

