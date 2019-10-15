NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 549.7% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.15.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $163.47. 2,390,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,148. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.87. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

