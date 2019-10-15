NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 25.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. 1,158,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,764. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.