NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 8,631 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 783.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its stake in Metlife by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 2,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

MET stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. 1,599,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

