NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29,170.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.7% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $3,290,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $204.52. 867,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.41.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

