Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in AAON by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,292,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,066,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AAON by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,061,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AAON by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AAON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.97. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.42 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 11.01%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

