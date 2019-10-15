Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1,945.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.20.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

