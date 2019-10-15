Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 474,513 Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cowen by 286.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,352,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,202 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 34.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,001,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 254,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 26.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 593,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 124,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COWN. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

COWN stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. Cowen Inc has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $18.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.19 million. Cowen had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

