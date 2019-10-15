Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 194,507 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 194,507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in 2U by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 274,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in 2U by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 72,358 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,522.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Larson bought 50,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,181.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 159,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,302. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. 2U Inc has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

