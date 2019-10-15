Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 140,418 Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 349.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,418 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Cambrex worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 227,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Cambrex alerts:

CBM opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Cambrex Co. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.19.

CBM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.