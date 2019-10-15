NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 259,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.55. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $372.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.77 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,106,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,347 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,804,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 468,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 373,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 205,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.