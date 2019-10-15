NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

