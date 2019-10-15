NULS Price Down 4.6% This Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, NULS has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One NULS token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00004258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bit-Z, Binance and DragonEX. NULS has a market cap of $26.15 million and $3.50 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.01062827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, QBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

