Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Given a $42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 237,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,659. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $73.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

