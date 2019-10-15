Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Argus raised their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 30.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 407.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,045 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 34.9% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,258. Novartis has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.