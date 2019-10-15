Novacoin (NVC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $393.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Novacoin has a market cap of $632,321.00 and approximately $393.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003305 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00036137 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091856 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001342 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00115880 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,191.16 or 1.00016993 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000669 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.