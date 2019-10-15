Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,527 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Gold Resource worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Gold Resource by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48,299 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.48. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.67 million.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

