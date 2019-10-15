Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,969 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Unity Bancorp worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 863,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNTY opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $238.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNTY. ValuEngine cut Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

