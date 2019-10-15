Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Entegra Financial were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegra Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,651,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Entegra Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Entegra Financial by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53,875 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Entegra Financial by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 132,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Entegra Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegra Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Entegra Financial stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.70. Entegra Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 17.81%.

Entegra Financial Company Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

