Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 239,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.34. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

