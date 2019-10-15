Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.61

Shares of Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.49. Northern Star Resources shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2,339,899 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 47.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, insider Mary Hackett purchased 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.20 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,041.60 ($35,490.50).

Northern Star Resources Company Profile (ASX:NST)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

