North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $14.26. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 24,938 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.26.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$77,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,877,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,834,641.82. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.41, for a total transaction of C$278,888.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,857,839.68. Insiders have sold 34,700 shares of company stock valued at $573,628 in the last three months.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

