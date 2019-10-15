Norbord (TSE:OSB) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Norbord from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norbord from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at C$30.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$26.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$597.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 1.7899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Norbord’s payout ratio is 427.31%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

