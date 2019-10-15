Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Up 18.1% in September

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the August 30th total of 36,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 47,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,304,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,316,980. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.29. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Charter Equity raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

