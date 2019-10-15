Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Short Interest Update

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,040,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 30th total of 34,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.01.

Shares of NBL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 5,808,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,111 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,850 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 277,925 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 122,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

