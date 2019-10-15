NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 458,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $406,637.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,022.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $71,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 494,945 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,434,097. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 46,761 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,243. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Equities analysts expect that NMI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

