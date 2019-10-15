Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of LASR opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Nlight has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $544.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,411,000 after purchasing an additional 270,030 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

