NIX Price Tops $0.0743 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. NIX has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $75,692.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NIX has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,195.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.02202521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.72 or 0.02707143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00669288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00635166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00451445 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012265 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

