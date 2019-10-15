Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 33.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. 344,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

