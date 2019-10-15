Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NXST opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,862,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,957,000 after buying an additional 84,786 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,806,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,406,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,848,000 after buying an additional 531,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after buying an additional 55,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

