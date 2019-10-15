Newton Coin Project Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $56,164.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 180,592,246,306 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

