NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 591,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,456. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $58.46.

