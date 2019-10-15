NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H2O AM LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.2% during the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,428 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 909,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $67.73. 237,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,449. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $74.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

