NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after buying an additional 414,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,282,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,121,000 after buying an additional 410,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,235,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,587,000 after buying an additional 70,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,579. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $54.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.