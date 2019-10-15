NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises 1.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1517 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

