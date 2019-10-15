Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Newmont Goldcorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

In related news, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $28,432.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,733.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $135,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,824 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 120,353 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 149,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,895. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $41.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.