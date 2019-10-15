New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRZ. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $23,526,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $10,788,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 989,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

