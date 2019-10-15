New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEWR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis downgraded shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.24.

NEWR opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. New Relic has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $632,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $354,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,204 shares of company stock worth $4,623,288 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 8.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

