New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in September

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $95.00 price target on New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 954,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,239. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -199.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $632,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $354,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,288 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

