Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.21. Nevada Copper shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 689,212 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.