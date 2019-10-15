Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $415.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $450.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.71. The stock had a trading volume of 146,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

