Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.95.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.25. 7,053,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.