NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $93,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 182,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NESTLE S A/S stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.01. 127,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $324.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Deutsche Bank cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

