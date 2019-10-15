Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Up 21.0% in September

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.57.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 107.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.