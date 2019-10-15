Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Up 21.0% in September

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 107.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

