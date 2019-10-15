Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.24. Nemaska Lithium shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 3,660,360 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.04.

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

