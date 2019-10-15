National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 51.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. 271,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

