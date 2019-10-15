National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.64 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. National Bank has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 19,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $657,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

